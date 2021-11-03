Police in Western Australia have released the touching moment they rescued four-year-old Cleo Smith who had been missing from her parents for some 18 days.

Cleo was rescued from a 36-year-old man’s house, who has been arrested by police but is yet to be named.

In the above video, police can be seen carrying Cleo out of the house with a detective telling her: “We’re going to take you to see your mummy and daddy, OK?”