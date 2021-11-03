Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has thanked police for finding 4-year-old Cleo Smith.

The child was rescued safely from a house in the town of Carnarvon on Wednesday, more than two weeks after she was suspected to have been snatched from her family’s camping tent close by.

A 36-year-old man was arrested during the raid.

“Thank you so much for what you have done. I know you do it every day and I know that you feel a great sense of satisfaction in the work you have done to bring her home,” Morrison said, thanking the police.

