This video shows the dramatic moment a 200-foot chunk of a cliff face suddenly breaks off and tumbles into Lake Superior in the US. Some rocks and dust are first seen crumbling from the wall, before a huge piece crashes down, causing a massive splash and swell.

The rockfall was captured by Jahn Martin, who was on a pontoon at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore with friends when they heard sounds emanating from the cliff, he told local media.

“We could hear the cliff wall popping and cracking and within 60 seconds a section of cliff approximately 200 feet wide fell," Martin said.