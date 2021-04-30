Climate activists from Extinction Rebellion Scotland have chained themselves to plant pots at the Faslane nuclear base in protest against the UK’s “enormously expensive” nuclear deterrent, Trident. The action, part of the International Peace Lotus campaign, saw three planters placed at the north gate of the base with the words “Safe”, “Green” and “Future” painted on them. In addition to being home to Trident, Faslane - also known as HM Naval Base Clyde - houses a “new generation” of hunter-killer submarines and is the Royal Navy’s main presence in Scotland.