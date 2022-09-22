Furious farmer claims Just Stop Oil activists dumped rubbish on his land

An angry farmer has alleged "hypocritical" Just Stop Oil activists dumped rubbish on his land near a protest site.

Charles Goadby, 44, filmed the pile of litter he says the environmental activists left behind "in the heart of the beautiful Warwickshire countryside" near Kingsbury Oil Depot.

Mr Goadby can be heard commenting that the pile consisted of sleeping bags, along with plastic bottles and plastic chairs.

A Just Stop Oil spokesperson said: "The farmer is right to be angry, Just Stop Oil is sorry that the site was not cleaned up, this is now being organised.”

