David Miliband says US ‘not yet a leader’ on tackling climate crisis
David Miliband has suggested the US is “a laggard, not yet a leader” on the climate crisis.
The president and CEO of the International Rescue Committee also cast doubt on money and pledges from the adaptation fund and said the inflation reduction act and other US action could be seen as “terrible hypocrisy”.
“Someone asked me earlier, ‘how does the world see the US when it comes to climate?’ And the truth is, despite the inflation reduction act, the US is a laggard, not yet a leader,” Mr Miliband said.
