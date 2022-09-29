Groundbreaking all-electric plane takes first flight

In a significant step toward air travel without carbon emissions, an all-electric plane took off for its first test flight on Tuesday, 27 September.

The prototype accomplished the milestone eight-minute flight after taking off from Washington state’s Grant County International Airport, reaching 3,500ft according to the Seattle Times.

Built by Eviation, a sustainable travel startup, the aircraft can travel up to 250 miles and carry nine passengers.

This footage, released by Eviation, shows “Alice” in action.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.