Tens of thousands of climate activists, indigenous groups and others marched through the streets of New York on Sunday, 17 September, to protest against fossil fuels.

Protesters at the March to End Fossil Fuels demanded the Biden administration take bold steps to end US reliance on fossil fuels.

Protesters took to the street ahead of the United Nations Climate Ambition Summit, which is taking place this week in New York.

UN secretary general, António Guterres, has described the summit as a “no nonsense” conference meant to highlight new climate commitments.

The march also featured politicians including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and actors Susan Sarandon and Kevin Bacon.