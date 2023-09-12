A popular sex shop has been attacked by balaclava-clad thugs on a motorbike for the fifth time in just four months.

Clonezone, in the heart of Manchester’s gay village, was vandalised by two masked men on Sunday afternoon.

Police investigating the attacks have released CCTV footage of two masked men, dressed all in black, approaching the shop on a bike.

One of the thugs gets off the bike and attempts to smash the windows - which are now protected by iron bars following previous attacks on the store.

When this fails, he throws an object at the doors and also at the security equipment which was placed on the outside the premises.