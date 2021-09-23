A woman narrowly escaped being hit by a high-speed train after attempting to cross a level crossing.

CCTV from a station in Ermelo, Netherlands captures the woman running across the track as she ignores lowered level crossing barriers at a station in Ermelo, Netherlands.

She then turns back and runs back across the track failing to check for oncoming trains.

The woman makes it across the tracks by mere inches before the train powers by.

The Netherlands’ ProRail agency released the video to warn against such dangerous risk-taking.

Train driver Jan Slaats said it causes “colleagues to relive a traumatic event over and over again.”