Thousands of clubbers descended on Liverpool docks for Britain’s first legal rave in more than a year.

The pilot event, The First Dance, does not require social distancing or face covering, though attendees will need to have a negative Covid test result before entry.

Hosts, clubbing company Circus, expect to see some 6,000 ravers return to the dancefloor over two days.

It is hoped the event, the first of two taking place on consecutive nights, will pave the way for clubs across the country to reopen their doors.