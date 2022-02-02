CNN boss resigns after admitting relationship with colleague

CNN boss Jeff Zucker has sensationally resigned after admitting to a consensual relationship with colleague Allison Gollust.

The relationship came to light after an investigation into Mr Zucker’s handling of the Chris Cuomo scandal, Mr Zucker said in a letter to stunned employees at the network on Tuesday.

Mr Zucker joined CNN in 2013 from NBC and was credited with driving the cable news network to ratings success in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election.

