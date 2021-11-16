This shocking footage shows the terrifying moment Co-op staff were robbed at knifepoint by armed thieves as they locked up the store.

Police said the men ordered staff to put a “significant amount” of cash and cigarettes into a duvet cover during the raid at 10.10pm on Saturday in Leyland, Lancs.

The robbers then instructed staff to reopen the doors and left, forcing staff to walk with them across a nearby park to ensure they did not call police before they could escape.

Detectives said that no staff member was injured.

Sign up to our free climate newsletter here