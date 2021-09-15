Three boaters and a dog found drifting in a life raft after their boat sank off the Oregon Coast have been rescued.

U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest shared footage of their rescue mission after a 55-foot fishing vessel named “Royal” sank 45 miles off Lincoln City.

A rescue swimmer free-falls out of the helicopter to recover the survivors.

The three crew members and their dog are safely hoisted into the helicopter cabin.

Crews discovered a “debris field and life raft” six miles from the last transmission location of a beacon onboard the ship.