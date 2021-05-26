Former No 10 advisor Dominic Cummings has said he did not want to talk about sensitive issues at the government’s emergency Cobra meetings because there were too many leaks, and preferred to raise these types of issues individually.

“Bear in mind one of the huge problems we had throughout was things leaking and creating chaos in the media,” Cummings told a committee of MPs on Wednesday.

He said there were leaks from practically all areas of government and seemed to suggest this hampered the government’s response to the crisis.