A police force seized their biggest ever haul of Class-A drugs after nearly £80 million worth of cocaine was found stashed in holdalls at a warehouse.

Four people were arrested when officers swooped at a depot in Brackmills Industrial Estate, Northampton, on November 26.

Cops were responding to reports of a theft from a lorry making a delivery at a depot when they made the shocking discovery.

In total, 18 holdalls were recovered containing 780kg of cocaine with a street value of a staggering £78 million.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here