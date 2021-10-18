Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell has died of Covid-19 complications aged 84.

Mr Powell, who served in the role under George W. Bush, passed away on Monday. He was fully vaccinated.

"We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American," his family said in a statement.

President Joe Biden also paid tribute after his passing, calling Mr Powell a "dear friend" who had embodied the "highest ideals of both warrior and diplomat".

