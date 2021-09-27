A 75-year-old man was Tazered by police after opening the door holding a sword-like weapon.Police ordered Michael Clark to drop the weapon when he opened his Idaho Springs, Colorado door.The 75-year-old complies and places it several feet behind him.While pointing her weapon at the man, an officer screams “get on the ground" before another officer shoots his Tazer into Clark’s torso.After falling backwards, the police drag the unconscious man out of the apartment while banging his head on furniture, before handcuffing him.Clark suffered a stroke and a burst appendix.He was hospitalised for weeks and later admitted to a nursing facility.