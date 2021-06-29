Iconic buildings in Colombia are glowing in the colours of the rainbow as part of the global Pride Month celebrations.

The Movistar Arena and the Colpatria tower in the country’s capital Bogota are seen lit up in the video.

“For me it is very gratifying to be able to go out with my partner today, to be able to share and be able to give each other a hug, a kiss, and express what love is – love as human beings, as people,” Camilo Barato, a rights activist, tells Agence France-Presse in the video.