Moment missing children rescued from Colombian jungle after plane crash
Four children who survived 40 days in the Amazon jungle in Colombia after a small plane crash have been rescued by authorities.
Footage posted on Friday, 9 June, by the Colombian air force shows the youngsters being airlifted to safety in the middle of the night.
The children went missing after a small plane carrying six passengers and a pilot crashed on 1 May,
The pilot declared an emergency due to an engine failure and the aircraft fell off radar
Three adults were killed and their bodies have been found.
