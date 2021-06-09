Footage shows protesters hurling rocks and petrol bombs at police outside a football stadium in Colombia on Tuesday, angered by the World Cup qualifier taking place there. Riot police are seen responding with tear gas and water cannons.

Demonstrators said the Colombia-Argentina match showed indifference to a wave of protests that has swept across the South American country over the past month.

Initially triggered by a now-suspended tax reform, the anti-government protests have escalated amid a heavy-handed police response. More than 50 people have been killed, and hundreds have alleged beatings and arbitrary detentions by security forces.