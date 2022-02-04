Police rescue distressed dog from burning car in Colorado

Intense footage shows the moment police rescued a distressed dog from a burning car in Colorado.

The bodycam footage shows Officer Gregorek, Deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, shattering the windows of the smoking SUV with his baton and pulling the distressed dog to safety.

Michael Gregorek said: “My thought at that point was he’s coming out with me regardless of whatever else might be happening. I would've done the same thing whether it be baby, human, dog or cat.”

