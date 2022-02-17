A Colorado police officer narrowly avoided serious injury when a speeding car smashed into another vehicle that had been pulled over.

Dashcam footage shows state trooper Travis Hood pulling a driver over into an empty lane on the left side of the I-25, before getting out to speak to them.

He then returns to his own vehicle and seconds later, a minivan smashes into the back of the stopped car before spinning into another lane.

Trooper Hood quickly jumps into action, checking to make sure those involved in the crash were okay.

