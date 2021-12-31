Colorado governor reduces truck driver's sentence by 100 years after outcry

The governor of Colorado has intervened to reduce the 110-year sentence handed down to a truck driver for his role in a fatal 2019 collision.

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos sparked widespread outcry and calls for leniency after he was convicted of vehicular homicide and other charges related to a deadly crash in the Rocky Mountain foothills.

Governor Jared Polis has now reduced his sentence from 110 years to 10 years and Mr Aguilera-Mederos will now be eligible for parole in five years.

The governor also called the incident a "tragic but unintentional act".

