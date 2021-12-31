Families rushed to evacuate a Chuck E Cheese restaurant in the town of Superior, Colorado on Thursday as wildfires consumed the state.

Dramatic footage shows groups of parents and their children taking cover from the smoke that engulfs the building, before running through the car park to their vehicles.

The sky appears to glow orange as wildfires rage around them.

Thousands of people in Colorado have been evacuated and hundreds of homes have been destroyed by the blazes spread by gusty winds.

Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here.