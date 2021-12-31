Thousands of people have been forced to evacuate from their homes in Colorado as wildfires spread through the state.

Many of the fast-moving fires - spread by gusty winds - are burning in Boulder County, north of Denver, but are likely to consume further areas.

Dramatic footage shows how buildings and homes have been destroyed by the blaze, as firefighters battle to contain the flames.

A state of emergency has been declared by Colorado Governor Jared Polis, with as many as 30,000 people in the towns of Louisville and Superior forced to leave their homes.

