A powerful earthquake followed by a strong aftershock shook Colombia’s capital and other major cities on Thursday.

The earthquake, measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale, hit Columbia triggering a landslide, road closures, and aftershocks at around 12 noon.

In the Capital of Colombia, which has a population of 11 million, numerous office and residential buildings were evacuated. The Elliptical Hall of the Congress Republic suffered damage due to the earthquake. Large chunks of debris fell from the ceiling and glass shattered.