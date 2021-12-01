Speaker Lindsay Hoyle was admonished in the House of Commons today after he disciplined an MP for being on their phone.

After a fiery PMQs session in which the prime minister was grilled for attending Christmas parties during lockdown, the speaker of the House can be heard telling off an MP.

A Commons staffer quickly approaches Mr Hoyle, telling him: “They can hear you” to which Mr Hoyle responded with “I know she’s got her phone on!”.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here