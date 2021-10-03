Protesters marched through Manchester city centre on Sunday as the Conservative Party conference got underway.

Demonstrators from The People's Assembly are demanding reform in many areas of government policy, including an end to the controversial policing bill.

A large banner reading "resist Tory rule" could be seen as the Young Communist League joined the march, with many people holding red flags and flares.

Others held signs poking fun at the recent fuel crisis, with messages including "the Tory party - easier to buy than a gallon of petrol".