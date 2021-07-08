A container ship anchored in a Dubai port caught fire and caused a massive explosion that shook buildings across the United Arab Emirates city.

Footage shows fire crews battling the flames on Wednesday night at Jebel Ali — the biggest port in the Middle East. Debris can be seen strewn across the ground after the blast.

Residents reported the shockwave rattled windows in neighbourhoods as far as 25 kilometres away.

Dubai authorities on Thursday said the blaze was under control and that there were no deaths or injuries.