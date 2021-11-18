Since the pandemic began, U.S. ports have been inundated with long cargo ship traffic jams amid reduced labour.

Last month, President Joe Biden announced a deal, which is still yet to happen, to establish 24-hour operations at the Port of Los Angeles to end unprecedented queues.

However, despite the deal not yet coming to fruition and worker shortages, the Guardian reports that there have been signs of progress.

The number of ships waiting to enter the port was down to 84, slightly lower than recent days when the number topped 100.

