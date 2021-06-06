Four cooling towers at the site of a former Staffordshire power station been demolished in a controlled explosion on Sunday.

Owners Engie live-streamed the event so that people could watch online, to prevent onlookers flocking to the site.

However, photos show large crowds gathered to watch the spectacle.

The 117m concrete towers, which have dominated the Staffordshire skyline since the 1950s, were destroyed with explosives on Sunday morning.

Engie, the power station’s former operator, is planning to redevelop the site for housing and employment space.