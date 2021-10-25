Cop26: Boris Johnson says Coca-Cola producing ‘overwhelming bulk’ of world’s plastic

Boris Johnson, the prime minister, has criticised Coca-Cola for its part in producing an “overwhelming bulk” of plastic - during a meeting with schoolchildren in Downing Street. Speaking on Monday, the Tory leader said there were about 12 companies or big organisations responsible for large plastic production.

“Big famous drinks companies, which you may know, I won’t name ... Coca Cola, for instance, and others, which are responsible for producing huge quantities of plastic. We’ve got to move away from that,” he said, adding that other packaging needs to be found as plastic is “ending up in the ecosystem”.