Cop26: Boris Johnson admits he is ‘very worried’ about success of climate summit

Boris Johnson, the prime minister, has revealed that he is “very worried” about the success of November’s Cop26 conference on climate change, telling a group of school children of his fears that the UK government “might not get the agreements that we need”.

Speaking in Downing Street on Monday, the Conservative Party leader confessed that the summit, which takes place in Glasgow, will be “very, very tough”.

“It’s touch and go. It is very, very difficult but I think it can be done,” he said.