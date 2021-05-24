A sheriff’s deputy and a wildlife officer trying to capture a 9-foot alligator with a pole in Mississippi are met with fierce resistance from the beast.

The video, captured by Vicksburg Daily News, shows the alligator writhing on the ground, causing the officers to momentarily lose grip of the pole. Eventually one of the officers manages to get on the reptile’s back and secure it.

The officers were called by a couple who found the enormous alligator resting in their yard, according to the local news outlet.