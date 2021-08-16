An anti-war speech made by Jeremy Corbyn in 2010 has resurfaced on social media, in which he suggests the conflict in Afghanistan is "clearly unwinnable".

His words have been reshared on the same weekend that Taliban fighters took control of Kabul, signalling the collapse of the 20-year western mission.

"The issue of Afghanistan goes on. The deaths continue, the soldiers continue to die, the war is clearly unwinnable," Corbyn said in September 2010, in a clip that has been posted on Twitter.

"The expense in moral terms, financial terms and loss of life of Afghan people gets worse and worse."