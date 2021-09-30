Rep Cori Bush delivered a heartbreaking account of her rape as a teenager and subsequent decision to have an abortion, during Thursday’s hearing of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

The congresswoman described how clinic staff told her and other Black women that any children they had would face poverty while making comments in the complete opposite vein to white women.

"To all the Black women and girls who have had or will have abortions, know this: We have nothing to be ashamed of. We live in a society that has failed to legislate love and justice for us," she said.