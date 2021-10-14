Onlookers were left stunned when a cliff face collapsed metres away from a dog walker in Cornwall.

Dramatic footage shows part of the rock crashing to the ground on Tuesday (12 October) at Porthtowan Beach, close to St Agnes.

Gareth Saddler, who captured the video, described hearing what sounded like “thunder” as the cliff collapsed close to them.

“There was this massive huge crash which sounded like thunder. It made us really jump,” he explained.

“Originally we thought it was a large wave crashing against the cliff.”

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here.