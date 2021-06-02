Incredible footage shows two Russian cosmonauts taking a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Wednesday.

Pyotr Dubrov and Oleg Novitskiy of the Russian space agency Roscosmos are preparing the Russian segment of the station for an upgrade later this year. The first-time spacewalking duo are also replacing hardware and installing science experiments on the ISS.

Part of the footage is captured by Dubrov’s helmet camera and shows Novitskiy tinkering with equipment.

Dubrov is seen wearing a spacesuit with blue stripes, while Novitskiy’s has red stripes on it.