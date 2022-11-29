The Independent and its sister title the Evening Standard have partnered with Comic Relief and The Childhood Trust to launch On The Breadline, a Christmas campaign to support those most affected by the cost of living crisis.

With more than 14.5 million people living in poverty in the UK - including 4.3 million children - many households are making impossible choices like going without food or heating.

On The Breadline has spoken to some of those most affected by the crisis, including a mother who worries about affording the power for her electric wheelchair, and a diabetic woman giving the last of the food in her home to her child.

