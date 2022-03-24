Pensioner says she’s ‘frightened to put the heating on’ amid cost of living crisis

A pensioner has revealed she's "frightened to put the heating on" amid the UK's cost of living crisis.

Irene, from Bury, also said she does most of her shopping at the "pound shop" and questioned how she's going to afford energy when the price cap increases in April.

"[I have] a big blanket thing and I put that on at night and just sit under it, you know, because you're frightened to put the heating on," she explained.

"After 1 April, how are you going to afford it? It's awful."

