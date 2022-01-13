Watch live as Costa Concordia survivors lay flowers on 10th anniversary of tragedy

Survivors of the Costa Concordia cruise ship disaster are laying flowers to mark the 10th anniversary of the incident in Italy.

At least 32 people were killed after the ship hit an underwater rock and capsized as it approached the Tuscan island of Giglio in 2012.

Passengers, crew, and one member of the salvage team were amongst those who lost their lives, while hundreds more were rescued.

A candlelight vigil will be held at 9:45pm on Thursday to conclude the anniversary - coinciding with the time the ship hit the reef a decade ago.

