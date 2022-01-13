Watch live as Italy marks 10th anniversary of Costa Concordia tragedy

Italy is commemorating the 10th anniversary of the Costa Concordia cruise ship disaster on Thursday (13 January).

At least 32 people were killed after the ship hit an underwater rock and capsized as it approached the Tuscan island of Giglio in 2012.

Passengers, crew, and one member of the salvage team were amongst those who lost their lives during the incident.

The 10th anniversary of the disaster will be marked by a morning mass and will conclude with a candlelight vigil at 9:45pm - coinciding with the time the ship hit the reef.

