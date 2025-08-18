A judge in Atlanta mistakenly delivered a guilty verdict to a defendant, leaving the courtroom in shock.

Alton Oliver was on trial over the 2022 fatal shooting of a Fulton County deputy and faced six counts, including three of murder.

After Judge Henry Newkirk announced the verdict on Friday (15 August), the courthouse in Georgia erupted in chaos, as confused shouts of “what” could be heard.

The judge proceeded to check his papers and asked the room “Didn’t I say ‘not’?”, and when he realised his error, he re-read the correct statement which acquitted the defendant of all charges.

He then apologised for what he called a “mispronunciation”.