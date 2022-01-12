Police stand-off with man who has young son in house continues for fourth day

Police continue a stand-off for a fourth day at a property in Coventry amid concerns for the welfare of a man and his eight-year-old son.

The stand-off involving specially trained officers in the Earlsdon area of the city began after a concern for welfare check by West Midlands Police officers at the address at 12.20am on Sunday.

Armed officers were pictured inside the cordon throughout Monday, which is centred on an address in Earlsdon Avenue North.

The 41-year-old is “believed to be armed”, the police have said.

