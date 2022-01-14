Armed police smash windows and storm Coventry flat to rescue child and end siege

Armed police forced their way into a Coventry flat to end a five-day stand-off and rescue a child.

A 41-year-old man has been taken into custody after refusing to leave the property with an eight-year-old boy since the early hours of last Sunday.

Dramatic footage captures the moment police stormed the home, shattering windows and smashing down the front door.

Residents reported seeing "flash grenades and smoke grenades" as officers entered the flat.

The young boy is believed to be physically unharmed and is being cared for by family members following the incident.

Sign up to our newsletters here.