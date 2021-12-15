Chris Whitty pleads with all adults to get Covid booster jab in new TV advert

Professor Chris Whitty has pleaded with "every adult in the country" to get a Covid-19 booster jab.

England’s chief medical officer appeared in a new TV advert on Wednesday, urging everyone to get vaccinated in the face of the “highly infectious” omicron variant.

Covid cases continue to rise across the UK, with 54,661 recorded on Monday, up from 48,854 on Sunday.

Another 1,576 cases of the omicron variant have also been recorded in the last 24 hours.

From 15 December, all adults aged 18 and over are eligible to book their third jab.

