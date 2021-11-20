The Department of Health and Social Care have released a new campaign video, narrated by Dr Ellie Cannon, explaining everything you need to know about Covid-19 boosters.

All people over 40-years-old, as well as frontline NHS workers and those living with underlying health conditions, have all been advised by the government to get their third jab.

Details on why booster vaccines are important, as well as where to get them once called, are shared in the new video.

