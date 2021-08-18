The Biden administration is expected to urge most Americans to receive Covid-19 booster shots, eight months after becoming fully vaccinated.

Pfizer and BioNTech confirmed earlier this week that both companies have submitted initial data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to support the use of booster doses.

President Joe Biden’s plan, which is still being developed, would involve administering third shots beginning in mid to late September and could be announced as early as this week.

The FDA has already authorised third doses for some people who are immunocompromised and guidance could soon be extended to most Americans.