Watch live as Jonathan Van-Tam leads briefing on Covid booster jabs

Health officials are publishing their plans for the Covid-19 booster programme that will be rolled out across the UK, as the government tries to ramp up protection against the virus going into the winter.

The briefing, on Monday morning, is taking place at Downing Street and will feature professor Jonathan Van-Tam, the deputy chief medical officer for England.

He will be joined by professor Wei Shen Lim, chair of the JCVI and Dr June Raine, chief executive of the MHRA.

